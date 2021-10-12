Zacks: Analysts Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $7.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 17.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 17.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $13,037,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.94.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

