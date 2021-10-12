Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ALLO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 751,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,368,000 after acquiring an additional 671,104 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.