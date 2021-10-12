Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -272.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

