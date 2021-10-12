Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

