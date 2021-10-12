ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $600.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.