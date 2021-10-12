BTIG Research Increases Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $65.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of -0.15. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 253,978 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $47,570,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,107,000 after acquiring an additional 288,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

