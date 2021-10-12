Torex Gold Resources Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter.
TSE TXG opened at C$13.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
