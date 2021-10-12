Torex Gold Resources Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.33.

TSE TXG opened at C$13.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

