Fresnillo plc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $10.98 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.