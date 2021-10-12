ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

CDXC stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.64.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.