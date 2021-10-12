ING Groep’s (ING) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ING. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.51.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.