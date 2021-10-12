RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Down 0.2%

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.59. 36,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 154,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXST. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. Equities analysts expect that RxSight Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RxSight Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

