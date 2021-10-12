ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.59.

Shares of ZI opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.87, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,687,862 shares of company stock worth $1,742,393,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

