Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $38.60 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

