FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) vs. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Head to Head Contrast

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 22.78% 20.07% 5.69%

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Walker & Dunlop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 3.51 $246.18 million $7.69 15.53

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FG New America Acquisition and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Walker & Dunlop 0 1 3 0 2.75

FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 52.41%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $122.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.34%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

