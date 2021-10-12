Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of APA by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

