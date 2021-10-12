Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

