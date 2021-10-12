Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Issued By Truist Securiti

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $48.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

