Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.31. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 55,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.