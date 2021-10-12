Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.35

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $6.21. Lantronix shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 106,902 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $175.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 84.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 496,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.