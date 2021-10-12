Fortis’ (FTS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a C$59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$60.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTS. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC downgraded Fortis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.67.

TSE:FTS opened at C$55.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.13. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$59.25. The company has a market cap of C$26.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.8899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.62%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

