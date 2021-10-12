Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VMW. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $147.59 on Friday. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.