Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VMW. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $147.59 on Friday. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

