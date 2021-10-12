Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPYYY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.24 on Friday. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

