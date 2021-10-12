Martinrea International’s (MRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$17.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$11.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$949.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$9.79 and a 1 year high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

