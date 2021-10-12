Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAUHY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,745.00.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.46.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

