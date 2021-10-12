Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ERIC. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

