Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given “Sell” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,383.33.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

