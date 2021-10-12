Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

SMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TSE:SMT opened at C$2.93 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.94 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$478.76 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.56.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.6299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

