Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) in a report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.38.

BIOC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. Biocept has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 4.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biocept by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Biocept by 288.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

