Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of PCRFY opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

