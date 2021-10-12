Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of PCRFY opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
