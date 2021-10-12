JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of HRL opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 86,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

