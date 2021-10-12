Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of AIAPF opened at $5.60 on Friday. Ascential has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

