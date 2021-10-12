Corning (NYSE:GLW) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. Corning has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

