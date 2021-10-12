Reviewing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Guardant Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -116.99% -37.35% -18.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Guardant Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health $286.73 million 36.60 -$253.78 million ($2.60) -39.85

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sera Prognostics and Guardant Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Guardant Health 0 1 11 0 2.92

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.14%. Guardant Health has a consensus target price of $168.64, suggesting a potential upside of 62.78%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Guardant Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H. Talasaz, and Michael Joseph Wiley in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

