Head to Head Review: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Bitfarms alerts:

This table compares Bitfarms and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.38%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 31.18%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Bumble.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.19) -27.63 Bumble $488.94 million 11.98 $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bumble beats Bitfarms on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.