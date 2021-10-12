FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%.
Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 490,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $778,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
