Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $6.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.09.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$47.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$10.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.