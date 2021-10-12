Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $6.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.
Ovintiv stock opened at C$47.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$10.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -3.77%.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
