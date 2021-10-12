Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Athene Holding Ltd. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Athene in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.72 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Athene stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after acquiring an additional 217,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Athene by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Athene by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,706,000 after acquiring an additional 315,562 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,974 shares of company stock worth $1,139,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

