Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Increased by Piper Sandler

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

CRK opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

