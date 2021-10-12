Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.17 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

