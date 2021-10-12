PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.10.

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after purchasing an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

