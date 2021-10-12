Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

VERI opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $725.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. Veritone has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veritone by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 216,877.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veritone by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 155,949 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.