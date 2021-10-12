N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BWNG stock opened at GBX 47.28 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 45.02 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.80. The company has a market capitalization of £217.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.18.

In other news, insider Rachel Izzard bought 37,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,966.69 ($26,086.61).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

