Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus cut Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.58. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Leidos by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.