iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 100,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 258,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.