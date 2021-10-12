Nephros’ (NEPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEPH. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NEPH stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $82.96 million, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. Equities analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Gwydir acquired 5,000 shares of Nephros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,031 shares in the company, valued at $84,276.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,295. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nephros in the second quarter worth $6,358,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Nephros by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

