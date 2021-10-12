Financial Survey: Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) versus Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Video River Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $116.90 million 47.30 $65.73 million $5.00 46.21 Video River Networks $1.63 million 14.07 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 58.72% 6.64% 5.36% Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Innovative Industrial Properties and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus target price of $245.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Video River Networks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The firm’s property portfolio include PharmaCann; Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC; Vireo Health, Inc.; and Green Peak Industries, LLC. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold and Paul E. Smithers on June 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

