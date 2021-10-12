BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $956.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $953.50.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $839.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $896.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $864.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

