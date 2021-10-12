Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 2,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.9488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Northland Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.