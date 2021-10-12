Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ESTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $876.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

