ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.64. AMS has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

